FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds, nighttime rain/storm possible!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will give us a warm and windy day ahead of line of showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, that will sweep across the area late this evening and overnight. A First Alert Weather Day has been called for the potential of wind gusts up to 40 mph along with the line of rain moving through the area. Make sure you secure any loose objects around your house before the wind picks up this afternoon, and especially this evening. Most of the day will be nice with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 80s. Winds will be sustained between 15-25 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph this afternoon. Gusts will approach 40-45 mph in a few spots later in the evening as a cold front approaches from the west. A quick moving line of rain, and perhaps a thunderstorm, will race west to east across the Lowcountry between 9PM and 2AM. A brief period of rain and gusty winds should be expected. The weather will begin to calm down early tomorrow morning as the rain moves offshore and the clouds begin to clear out. Expect a sunny weekend with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Morning lows will be cooler on Sunday when we’ll start out near 50°.

TODAY: Sunny, warm and breezy today. Mainly Dry. Windy tonight with a brief period of rain. High 82.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 78.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 72.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77.

