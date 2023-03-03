SC Lottery
Jury returns verdict in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

Murdaugh, 54, was also found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon during the...
Murdaugh, 54, was also found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.(Court TV/WTOC)
By Steven Ardary and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - After 28 days in court, former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son at the family’s Colleton County property in 2021.

Murdaugh, 54, was also found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The jury deliberated for just under three hours before reaching the verdict.

Prosecutors used GPS data and recovered cell phone videos to place Murdaugh at the scene of the murders. Without either murder weapon, they relied on that data to prove Murdaugh lied to law enforcement about his whereabouts that night from the very beginning.

Murdaugh himself took the stand in his own defense with a testimony that lasted the majority of two full days. During his testimony, he admitted to lying about not being at the scene on the night of June 7, 2021, insisting he did not murder Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

In closing arguments, the defense conceded that Murdaugh lied to law enforcement but said law enforcement had botched the investigation from the very beginning leading to Murdaugh being the only suspect.

Attorney Jim Griffin went as far as suggesting investigators lied or misrepresented evidence.

Investigators think Murdaugh had no more than about 17 minutes from the time his wife and son stopped using their cellphones to when he left the property to visit his ailing mother.

“He had 17 minutes. He would have to be a magician to make all that evidence disappear,” Griffin said during closing arguments.

Prosecutors argued that Murdaugh killed his wife and son out of fear that his numerous financial misdeeds would be uncovered and his and his family’s reputation would be ruined.

Prosecutors told jurors that Murdaugh had the motive, means and opportunity to commit the crimes and referenced lies he told to law enforcement as early as the night of the murders showing the jury clips from the first interview conducted by investigator David Owen.

Murdaugh’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m.

