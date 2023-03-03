SC Lottery
Murdaugh booked into Columbia prison after guilty verdict, sentencing

Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County...
Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property in 2021 Thursday night.(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney and now-convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has left the Lowcountry and is being processed into a Columbia prison.

Murdaugh was convicted of the 2021 killings of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property on Thursday night.

He was then sentenced to two consecutive life terms Friday morning at the Colleton County Courthouse, where he maintained his innocence.

Related: ‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh

The former disgraced lawyer is being processed into the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center.

As part of the process, he will undergo medical tests, mental health, and education assessments and the South Carolina Department of Corrections will gather other additional background information.

After the assessment, Murdaugh will be assigned permanently to a maximum-security prison, according to a tweet from the department.

The defense attorneys who represented Murdaugh during his murder trial have said they plan to appeal his conviction.

