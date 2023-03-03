SC Lottery
North Carolina Central beats South Carolina State 71-64

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Brendan Medley-Bacon scored 16 points as North Carolina Central beat South Carolina State 71-64 on Thursday night.

Medley-Bacon also contributed seven rebounds and four blocks for the Eagles (17-11, 10-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marque Maultsby was 4 of 11 shooting, and went 6 for 7 from the line to add 15 points. Justin Wright recorded 13 points and was 5 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. The Eagles picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Bulldogs (5-25, 2-12) were led in scoring by Lesown Hallums, who finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Rakeim Gary added 12 points and four assists for South Carolina State. Shaman Alston put up nine points.

