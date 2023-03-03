Pember has 29, UNC Asheville knocks off Charleston Southern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 29 points and UNC Asheville beat Charleston Southern 75-66 on Friday in the Big South Conference Tournament.

Pember added 16 rebounds for the Bulldogs (25-7). Tajion Jones added 19 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. The Bulldogs prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Tyeree Bryan led the Buccaneers (10-21) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Charleston Southern also got 13 points from Tahlik Chavez. Claudell Harris Jr. also put up 10 points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Buccaneers.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.