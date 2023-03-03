SC Lottery
Pember has 29, UNC Asheville knocks off Charleston Southern

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 29 points and UNC Asheville beat Charleston Southern 75-66 on Friday in the Big South Conference Tournament.

Pember added 16 rebounds for the Bulldogs (25-7). Tajion Jones added 19 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. The Bulldogs prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Tyeree Bryan led the Buccaneers (10-21) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Charleston Southern also got 13 points from Tahlik Chavez. Claudell Harris Jr. also put up 10 points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Buccaneers.

