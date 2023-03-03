SC Lottery
Police respond to West Ashley shooting

Police responded to 1840 Carriage Ln.
Police responded to 1840 Carriage Ln.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are on the scene of a Thursday night shooting.

Police responded to 1840 Carriage Ln.

Information is limited, but officers say there is one victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

