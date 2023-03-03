Police respond to West Ashley shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are on the scene of a Thursday night shooting.

Police responded to 1840 Carriage Ln.

Information is limited, but officers say there is one victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#BREAKING Just got to the scene and I see about 5-7 units. There’s crime scene tape around one of the areas of “The Jaunt” apartments. @Live5News https://t.co/rf5D8cC8K7 pic.twitter.com/x35h0hnkA9 — Anna Harris | Live 5 News (@annajamesharris) March 3, 2023

