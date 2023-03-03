Two found dead in Beaufort Co. home, deputies investigating

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say an investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home Thursday.

Deputies responded to a home in Sun City around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and located two people dead inside the home.

Investigators say there is no threat to the community at this time.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for update.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.