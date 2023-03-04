SC Lottery
1 dead, 1 hurt after Georgetown Co. crash

It happened at 5:35 p.m. on SC 51 near Pringle Ferry Road.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died, and another was hurt in a Friday afternoon crash near Georgetown.

A 2015 Ford truck was traveling north on the highway, and a 2003 Toyota Camry was going south. The Camry then went crossed the center and hit the truck, according to LCpl. Lena Butler.

The driver of the Camry died on the scene, and the truck driver was taken to the hospital, Butler said.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 65-year-old Laurie Odum of Georgetown.

