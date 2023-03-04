SC Lottery
Bishop England girls, Oceanside Collegiate boys fall in 2-A state championships

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bishop England girls and the Oceanside Collegiate boys both came up short in the 2-A state championship basketball games on Friday night, each losing to Gray Collegiate.

The Bishops lost 40-32 in their attempt to win a 7th state title since 2012.

The Landsharks fell 53-43 trying to win their first state title.

Bishop England, who was led by Izzy Woods’ 11 points, finish the season at 19-12. Madison Riley also added 10 points for the Bishops.

Oceanside’s season ends at 24-6 and with their first ever Lower State title.

Three more Lowcountry teams will play at USC Aiken for state championships on Saturday. The Military Magnet girls, Stratford girls and Goose Creek boys will all be in action.

Mercer romps past the Citadel 66-41 in SoCon tourney opener