Boil Water Advisory issued for Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Ridgeville is asking people in the community to boil their water this weekend.

The town says a Boil Water Advisory has been issued until further notice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to use bottled water or water that has been brought to a rolling boil for at least a full minute and then allowed to cool for drinking and to prepare and cook food.

The CDC says tap water should be boiled even if it is filtered.

In a message on the town’s website, the Boil Water Advisory is because of the “complete loss of pressure on the water system caused by unforeseen circumstances.”

As of now, the town estimates the advisory will be lifted by Monday.

