The Citadel takes game 2 over Long Island, 12-5

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got hits from all nine players in its starting lineup, including five players with multi-hit games, in a 12-5 victory over LIU Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 12, LIU 5

Records: LIU (0-9), The Citadel (6-4)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 2-0

How it Happened

The Citadel jumped out to the early lead as Thomas Rollauer walked and Travis Lott singled to start the first. After a sacrifice bunt, Sawyer Reeves drove in both runners with a double into the gap in left center.

The Bulldogs added to the lead in the second inning after Chase Loggins roped a two-out double to center field and scored on Rollauer’s single to center.

The Citadel put together another two-out rally in the third inning when Wells Sykes doubled and went to third on an infield single from Noah Mitchell. With the bases loaded, Crosby Jones single up the middle to score two runs.

The sixth run of the game came across in the fourth when Rollauer doubled off the scoreboard in left and scored on a Reeves sacrifice fly to right.

LIU got on the board in the fifth inning as a pair of walks set up a RBI single from Carlton Harper.

The Citadel answered back in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Loggins.

The Sharks took advantage of a throwing error in the sixth inning to push across four runs. Jake Mastillo had the big hit of the inning with a two-run homer to left center.

The Bulldogs again answered right back as Mitchell delivered a RBI triple into the left-field corner and scored on Travis Elliott’s single to right.