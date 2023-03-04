The Citadel takes game 2 over Long Island, 12-5
Mar. 4, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got hits from all nine players in its starting lineup, including five players with multi-hit games, in a 12-5 victory over LIU Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 12, LIU 5
Records: LIU (0-9), The Citadel (6-4)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 2-0
How it Happened
- The Citadel jumped out to the early lead as Thomas Rollauer walked and Travis Lott singled to start the first. After a sacrifice bunt, Sawyer Reeves drove in both runners with a double into the gap in left center.
- The Bulldogs added to the lead in the second inning after Chase Loggins roped a two-out double to center field and scored on Rollauer’s single to center.
- The Citadel put together another two-out rally in the third inning when Wells Sykes doubled and went to third on an infield single from Noah Mitchell. With the bases loaded, Crosby Jones single up the middle to score two runs.
- The sixth run of the game came across in the fourth when Rollauer doubled off the scoreboard in left and scored on a Reeves sacrifice fly to right.
- LIU got on the board in the fifth inning as a pair of walks set up a RBI single from Carlton Harper.
- The Citadel answered back in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Loggins.
- The Sharks took advantage of a throwing error in the sixth inning to push across four runs. Jake Mastillo had the big hit of the inning with a two-run homer to left center.
- The Bulldogs again answered right back as Mitchell delivered a RBI triple into the left-field corner and scored on Travis Elliott’s single to right.
- The Citadel hit double figures in the seventh inning on a RBI single from Lott and a two-run double from Luke Montenery.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel got hits from all nine players in the starting lineup.
- The Bulldogs scored at least one run in each of the first seven innings.
- Seven of the nine players in the lineup scored a run.
- The top two spots in the order went 6-for-9 with a pair of RBIs and five runs scored.
- Thomas Rollauer went 3-for-4 with a RBI, two walks and three runs scored.
- Travis Lott finished 3-for-5 with a RBI and two runs scored.
- Noah Mitchell collected a RBI triple for the second-straight game and finished 2-for-5 with a RBI and two runs scored.
- Travis Elliott had his second-straight two-hit day as he went 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Crosby Jones collected a pair of hits and drove in two runs.
- Will Holmes got the start and held the Sharks to just one run on two hits and five strikeouts over 4.2 innings.
- CJ Van Slooten (1-1) earned his first career victory after surrendering two hits and striking out three over 2.0 shutout innings.
- Yates Bland would come on in in the eighth and retire the only hitter he faced.
- Gant Starling closed out the game with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.
On Deck
The Bulldogs will look to complete the series sweep Sunday at 1 p.m.
