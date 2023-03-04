SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

The Citadel takes series opener over Long Island, 6-1

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got another quality start from Cameron Reeves, and a three-hit day from Noah Mitchell, to earn a 6-1 victory over LIU in the series opener Friday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 6, LIU 1

Records: LIU (0-8), The Citadel (5-4)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

  • The Sharks got on the board in the third inning after a one-out walk came around to score on a double steal.
  • The Bulldogs got on the board in the fourth after the first batter of the inning reached on a dropped line drive in the outfield. After a single put two runners in scoring, Wells Sykes and Noah Mitchell each delivered RBI groundouts.
  • The Citadel added two more runs in the sixth inning when Sykes doubled down the third-base line and scored on Noah Mitchell’s triple to right center.
  • Travis Eliott followed by driving in Mitchell with a single to left field.
  • The Bulldogs added a run in the seventh inning after a leadoff single from Sawyer Reeves came in to score on a bunt base hit from Elliott.
  • The Citadel added another insurance run in the eighth as Thomas Rollauer walked and stole second.
  • After moving to third on a groundout, Luke Montenery delivered a sacrifice fly to right center.

Inside the Box Score

  • Cameron Reeves improved to 3-0 on the season after he allowed just one run on five hits and six strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
  • Conner Cummiskey picked up his second save of the season by allowing just two hits and striking out four over 3.0 shutout innings.
  • Noah Mitchell led the way offensively by going 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
  • Travis Elliott came off the bench to go 2-for-2 with a pair of runs driven in.
  • Sawyer Reeves added a pair of hits and scored two runs.
  • Alec Huertas (0-2) suffered the loss after allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits over 5.1 innings.

On Deck

The two teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Wayne McNeil, 29, of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Coroner identifies man killed in downtown shooting; suspect in custody
Darrius L. Frasier, 22, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection to the...
Coroner IDs 2 killed in N. Charleston crash; driver facing charges
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the toddler who died after being struck by...
Coroner IDs toddler killed in Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

Coastal Carolina baseball
Beach, Chants Walk-Off with 7-6 Win Over Davidson
Cougars Blast Three Home Runs, Rally Past Spartans
The Citadel's season came to an end with a loss to Mercer in the SoCon Tournament
Mercer romps past the Citadel 66-41 in SoCon tourney opener
CSU basketball
Pember has 29, UNC Asheville knocks off Charleston Southern