The Citadel takes series opener over Long Island, 6-1

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got another quality start from Cameron Reeves, and a three-hit day from Noah Mitchell, to earn a 6-1 victory over LIU in the series opener Friday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 6, LIU 1

Records: LIU (0-8), The Citadel (5-4)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Sharks got on the board in the third inning after a one-out walk came around to score on a double steal.

The Bulldogs got on the board in the fourth after the first batter of the inning reached on a dropped line drive in the outfield. After a single put two runners in scoring, Wells Sykes and Noah Mitchell each delivered RBI groundouts.

The Citadel added two more runs in the sixth inning when Sykes doubled down the third-base line and scored on Noah Mitchell’s triple to right center.

Travis Eliott followed by driving in Mitchell with a single to left field.

The Bulldogs added a run in the seventh inning after a leadoff single from Sawyer Reeves came in to score on a bunt base hit from Elliott.

The Citadel added another insurance run in the eighth as Thomas Rollauer walked and stole second.