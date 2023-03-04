The Citadel takes series opener over Long Island, 6-1
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got another quality start from Cameron Reeves, and a three-hit day from Noah Mitchell, to earn a 6-1 victory over LIU in the series opener Friday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 6, LIU 1
Records: LIU (0-8), The Citadel (5-4)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 1-0
How it Happened
- The Sharks got on the board in the third inning after a one-out walk came around to score on a double steal.
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the fourth after the first batter of the inning reached on a dropped line drive in the outfield. After a single put two runners in scoring, Wells Sykes and Noah Mitchell each delivered RBI groundouts.
- The Citadel added two more runs in the sixth inning when Sykes doubled down the third-base line and scored on Noah Mitchell’s triple to right center.
- Travis Eliott followed by driving in Mitchell with a single to left field.
- The Bulldogs added a run in the seventh inning after a leadoff single from Sawyer Reeves came in to score on a bunt base hit from Elliott.
- The Citadel added another insurance run in the eighth as Thomas Rollauer walked and stole second.
- After moving to third on a groundout, Luke Montenery delivered a sacrifice fly to right center.
Inside the Box Score
- Cameron Reeves improved to 3-0 on the season after he allowed just one run on five hits and six strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
- Conner Cummiskey picked up his second save of the season by allowing just two hits and striking out four over 3.0 shutout innings.
- Noah Mitchell led the way offensively by going 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
- Travis Elliott came off the bench to go 2-for-2 with a pair of runs driven in.
- Sawyer Reeves added a pair of hits and scored two runs.
- Alec Huertas (0-2) suffered the loss after allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits over 5.1 innings.
On Deck
The two teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.
