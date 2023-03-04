SC Lottery
Coroner IDs victim of single-car crash on Wadmalaw Island

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 21-year-old man who was killed in a single-car crash on Wadmalaw Island.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 21-year-old man who was killed in a single-car crash on Wadmalaw Island.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 21-year-old man who was killed in a single-car crash on Wadmalaw Island.

Cameron Boykin died from injuries received in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday to the crash on Maybank Highway near Bugby Plantation Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

A Chevrolet sedan had gone off the road and struck a tree before overturning. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Knapp said.

The driver was the only person in the car.

Deputies cleared the scene around 5 a.m. Members of CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit are investigating the crash.

