Cougar Bats Stay Hot in 14-6 Win Over Air Force

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston baseball posted 14 runs on 20 hits - both season highs - to down Air Force 14-6 Saturday from Patriots Point and push their win streak to five games.

Charleston (6-3) got three-hit games from Joseph Mershon, Trotter Harlan and Cole Mathis and multi-RBI performances from Harlan, Luke Wood, Jared Kirven and Patrick Sanchez in the runaway win. Air Force (3-8) was led offensively by Matt Thompson’s 3-for-5 day but the Cougar offense posted runs in each of the first six innings to build a 14-3 at the time.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 14, Air Force 6

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (6-3), Air Force (3-8)

How It Happened

• Charleston scored runs in each of the first six innings including multi-run frames in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth.

• Luke Wood got the offense rolling early with an RBI double before the Cougars posted a four-spot in the second on RBI knocks from Patrick Sanchez and Joseph Mershon.

• Air Force would get on the board with three runs in the fourth, two earned, but wouldn’t get any closer.

• Charleston scored the next eight runs to break it open at 14-3 through six innings as Harlan added two RBIs, Wood added a pair and Jared Kirven hit an opposite field two-run home run.

• Air Force would score three runs late to make it a 14-6 final.

Key Cougars

• Joseph Mershon, Trotter Harlan and Cole Mathis all had three hits in the Cougar win with Mathis delivering two doubles in his first two at-bats.

• Luke Wood tied a career-high with 4 RBI on the day to lead the way while Harlan added 3 RBI - his second-straight game with 3 RBI.

• Trey Pooser tossed 6.0 innings striking out six batters and allowing just two earned runs to move to 2-0 on the season.

Notes

• Luke Wood, Will Baumhofer and Khyree Miller each extended their hitting streaks to seven in the win.

• Joseph Mershon and Miller extended their on-base streak to nine to start the season.

• Charleston posted a season-high in hits, runs and doubles (6) in the win collecting seven total extra-base hits.

• Cole Mathis had a career-best two doubles Saturday and became the first Cougar with multiple doubles in a single game on the young season. His three hits were also a career-best for the sophomore.

Up Next

Charleston wraps their split weekend Sunday with Michigan State at 1 p.m. from Patriots Point. Charleston won 11-3 in the last meeting Friday afternoon behind three home runs.

