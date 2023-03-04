Driver dies in single-car crash on Wadmalaw Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Wadmalaw Island.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 2:20 a.m. to the crash on Maybank Highway near Bugby Plantation Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

A Chevrolet sedan had gone off the road and struck a tree before overturning. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Knapp said.

The driver was the only person in the car.

Deputies cleared the scene around 5 a.m. Members of CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit are investigating the crash.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the victim’s name.

