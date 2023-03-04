SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: N. Charleston Police respond to crash near Trident Tech

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Trident Tech on Rivers Avenue.
The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Trident Tech on Rivers Avenue.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC)  - North Charleston Police are responding to a crash with serious injuries Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Trident Tech on Rivers Avenue. A portion of Rivers Avenue near Hayne Street is blocked off because of the crash, police spokesman Harve Jacobs confirmed.

The crash involves serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries and the number of people injured were not immediately clear.

Drivers in the area should look for an alternate route or expect delays in that area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

