FIRST ALERT: N. Charleston Police respond to fatal crash near Trident Tech

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are responding to a Saturday afternoon crash that left one person dead.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Trident Tech on Rivers Avenue. A portion of Rivers Avenue near Hayne Street is blocked off because of the crash, police spokesman Harve Jacobs confirmed.

Drivers in the area should look for an alternate route or expect delays in that area.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.