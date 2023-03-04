SC Lottery
Gorgeous first weekend of March!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved offshore early Saturday morning leading to a weekend of lower humidity, lots of sunshine and dry weather! Early morning clouds have moved offshore and sunshine will win out for the foreseeable future as high pressure moves in from the west. Expect a sunny sky today to go with temperatures near 80 degrees this afternoon. With drier air in place, temperatures will cool a little quicker this evening resulting in temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow morning. Sunny skies will continue into the Sunday with highs in the low 70s. We’ll warm back up Monday and Tuesday before another cold front moves us down for the middle and end of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 72.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. High 70.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

