Lowcountry men accused of possessing child porn

Jeffrey Lon Winget, 63, (left) was arrested on three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation...
Jeffrey Lon Winget, 63, (left) was arrested on three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and Donald Charles King, 71, (right) was arrested on one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Al Cannon Detention Center/Beaufort County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry men are facing charges in separate cases after investigators say they both had files of child porn.

Jeffrey Lon Winget, 63, was arrested on three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and Donald Charles King, 71, was arrested on one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say they received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to both Winget and King.

King distributed and possessed child porn, and Winget possessed files of child porn, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators with the Charleston Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests.

Winget was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. He posted bond for $75,000.

King is currently booked in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Both of these cases will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

