SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested after nearly hitting children at Iredell County school bus stop

Joseph Graham Padgett Jr. was arrested early Saturday morning.
Bus video captured a Kia Soul nearly hitting two students crossing the road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested the man accused of a bus stop violation in Iredell County.

Troopers arrested 35-year-old Joseph Graham Padgett Jr., of Statesville, around 2:10 a.m. Saturday.

School bus camera footage shows him speed past a stopped bus and almost hit two students on Old Mountain Road on Thursday morning.

A 2011 Kia Soul fitting the description seen on the bus video was located at his residence and secured by the NCSHP on Friday.

The mother of the students in the video told WBTV they are shaken by the incident, but she’s thankful they’re safe and alive.

“The only thing I can tell you was, she had guardian angels watching over her yesterday morning because if it wasn’t for that, it could have got ugly in a split second,” she said.

Padgett is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

He will be charged with passing a stopped school bus, driving while his license was revoked, careless and reckless driving, and improper passing.

According to Highway Patrol, five similar incidents happened in Iredell County last year, and it happens nearly 3,000 times daily across the state.

WBTV researched North Carolina laws and found that passing a school bus is a Class 1 misdemeanor. If caught, it gives you five points on your driver’s license and a fine up to $500.

The charge jumps to a Class I felony if the driver hits a person, and a Class H felony if someone is killed a driver bypassing a bus with lights on and the arm down.

Related: Car towed after students nearly hit boarding stopped school bus in Iredell County

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Police: N. Charleston student ministry leader charged with assaulting 10 girls
Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County...
Murdaugh booked into Columbia prison after guilty verdict, sentencing
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Trident Tech on Rivers Avenue.
1 dead after crash near Trident Tech
Mycalia Raine Wilson was last seen at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday night
Police search for missing 15-year-old Hanahan girl

Latest News

An officer was at Daniel Jenkins Academy when he heard that a firearm had been stolen from the...
Report: N. Charleston high school student stole gun during food drive
A native of Charleston, Fields was an alumnus of Burke High School. He earned his law degree at...
Colleague remembers longtime Charleston judge Richard Fields
It happened at 5:28 p.m. on Jonesville Avenue in the Yemassee area.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Colleton Co. crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 injured in Colleton County crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Richard E. Fields, prominent SC judge, dies at 103