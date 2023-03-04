SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Military Magnet girls win 3rd straight 1-A state championship

The Military Magnet girls celebrate after winning their 3rd straight 1-A state championship...
The Military Magnet girls celebrate after winning their 3rd straight 1-A state championship with a victory over Denmark-Olar on Saturday in Aiken(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a three-peat for the Military Magnet girls.

The Eagles won their 3rd straight 1-A state title on Saturday afternoon with a 54-41 win over Denmark-Olar in the finals at USC Aiken.

Senior Chazmin Bradley led the way for Magnet scoring 17 points while Sophomore De’Jamari Pugh added 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Magnet blew the game open in the 2nd quarter with a 20-4 run that gave them a 32-14 lead at the half.

The only hiccup came after the break when the Eagles changed uniforms from white to gray for, what head coach Nathaniel Taylor said was, “personal issues”.

But it didn’t slow them down as the lead grew to as many as 20 for Magnet who finish the season at 26-6.

“Right now I’m just so overjoyed and blessed and happy.” Taylor said. “Proud of the school, proud of these kids and thankful to these parents that let a crazy old man practice them all the time”

For the players, another title is the culmination of a journey that’s lasted since they were young kids.

“We’ve been together since 6th grade so we’re more like a family, like sisters.” Bradley said. “We’ve been together our whole life so just to leave together is cool”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Darrius L. Frasier, 22, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection to the...
Coroner IDs 2 killed in N. Charleston crash; driver facing charges
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Police: N. Charleston student ministry leader charged with assaulting 10 girls
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County...
Murdaugh booked into Columbia prison after guilty verdict, sentencing

Latest News

VIDEO: Bishop England girls beaten in 2-A state finals by Gray
VIDEO: Bishop England girls beaten in 2-A state finals by Gray
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate falls in 2-A state finals to Gray Collegiate
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate falls in 2-A state finals to Gray Collegiate
VIDEO: Stingrays get 10-1 win over Atlanta
VIDEO: Stingrays get 10-1 win over Atlanta
Clemson baseball
Clemson Defeats No. 23 Gamecocks 5-2