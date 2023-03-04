Military Magnet girls win 3rd straight 1-A state championship

AIKEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a three-peat for the Military Magnet girls.

The Eagles won their 3rd straight 1-A state title on Saturday afternoon with a 54-41 win over Denmark-Olar in the finals at USC Aiken.

Senior Chazmin Bradley led the way for Magnet scoring 17 points while Sophomore De’Jamari Pugh added 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Magnet blew the game open in the 2nd quarter with a 20-4 run that gave them a 32-14 lead at the half.

The only hiccup came after the break when the Eagles changed uniforms from white to gray for, what head coach Nathaniel Taylor said was, “personal issues”.

But it didn’t slow them down as the lead grew to as many as 20 for Magnet who finish the season at 26-6.

“Right now I’m just so overjoyed and blessed and happy.” Taylor said. “Proud of the school, proud of these kids and thankful to these parents that let a crazy old man practice them all the time”

For the players, another title is the culmination of a journey that’s lasted since they were young kids.

“We’ve been together since 6th grade so we’re more like a family, like sisters.” Bradley said. “We’ve been together our whole life so just to leave together is cool”

