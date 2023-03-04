SC Lottery
Police search for missing 15-year-old Hanahan girl

Hanahan Police say she was last seen at her family home late Tuesday night.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Hanahan are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Mycalia Raine Wilson was last seen at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday night at the family home, police said.

Her family told police she may be in the Stall Road area, the Hawthorn Suites on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston or the Arbor Village Apartments in the Summerville area.

Wilson stands 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

