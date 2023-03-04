Report: N. Charleston high school student stole gun during food drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a student was arrested on Thursday after he took a gun from a car on school property.

An officer was at Daniel Jenkins Academy when he heard that a firearm had been stolen from the trunk of a car on school property, an incident report states.

The truck was popped open so students could load items for a food drive at the high school. The car owner told police after a student placed a box of apples in the back, she realized her handgun was in the truck.

After pulling over and looking back there, she discovered the gun stolen, according to the incident report. Police say the magazine was not taken, and no rounds were in the chamber.

This prompted a hold on the school as law enforcement searched the campus.

Investigators say during this hold, several students told the officer who stole the gun and where it was located.

The school’s administration then reviewed the surveillance video. The video showed the suspect placed a box of potatoes and then reached into the truck and placed an item under his shirt, according to the report.

The video also showed the student walking into the bathroom where the firearm was found, police say.

The student was detained and then arrested.

Police say the student, whose name and age was not released, was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property and theft from a motor vehicle.

