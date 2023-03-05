1 dead, 2 hurt in Colleton Co. crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday single-vehicle crash that left one person dead.

It happened at 5:28 p.m. on Jonesville Avenue in the Yemassee area.

A 2012 Ford sedan was traveling west on the roadway. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, then a fence and overturned, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

One of the passengers died, Pye said. The driver and the other passenger were taken to the hospital.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

