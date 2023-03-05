SC Lottery
57-year-old identified as victim in single-car Dorchester Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the 57-year-old victim of a Saturday night crash on I-95.

Viet Duong Pham, from Leesville, South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened at 10:42 p.m. on I-95 around the 77-mile marker.

A 2005 Toyota sedan was traveling north on the interstate. The car then ran off the left side of the road and hit a cable barrier, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The driver of the car died, Pye said.

