Bucs fall in 29-run affair at Nielsen Field

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball came out on the other end of a game that saw 29 runs scored Saturday afternoon as Michigan State took the 19-10 win at Nielsen Field.

Charleston Southern (3-8) was the first to get on the board and wasted no time doing so. Ashton Wilson brought Ike George around to score on a sacrifice fly to center before the big noise came for the second run. Kieran Davis turned on a fastball and took it out on a 2-1 count to double the CSU advantage.

Michigan State (5-4) answered the call in the second frame, opening the frame with two solo shots from Bryan Broecker and Christian Williams before a handful of miscues form the CSU defense give the Spartans three more runs in the frame.

The Spartans would continue on with three more runs in the third as Willimas hit his second home run in as many innings, this one a two-run shot, and a Trent Farquhar single would bring Dillon Kark around to score. Michigan State would then find one more in the fourth before the sixth proved to be a big frame for both sides.

In the visitor’s half of the sixth, it was Williams again coming up big as his ball out to left was enough to score Brock Vradenburg. Charleston Southern would answer back later in the frame as Jaylin Rae’s double would score Bryce Brock before Davis made more noise. This time a single, his barrel would result in another run as Rae came around to score. The inning was capped by JC Agard’s sacrifice fly to left to return the favor to Davis.

The Spartans would only answer, as the seventh and eighth frames saw MSU bring seven runs in to blow it open. The seventh saw four come across highlighted by Frank’s three-run home run before the eighth featured three more runs. It was another home run that highlighted the eighth as Vradenburg’s two-run shot made it 17-5.

Charleston Southern would not go down quietly as the Bucs scratched four across in the frame to keep things within reach. Chandler Tuupo scored Davis and Rae with a single into right before George doubled down the line in left to score Connor Aldrich and Tuupo.

The final stanza had Michigan State score two more runs before the Bucs plated a final run from a Tuupo single, again scoring Rae.

Michigan State starter Andrew Carson only recorded three outs as he was chared with the no decision after giving up the two runs in the first inning. Nolan Higgins (W, 1-0) picked up the win after tossing four-plus innings, giving up one earned on one hit. The Spartans used four more arms to get through the nine.

Ryan Gleason (L, 1-2) takes the loss for Charleston Southern, as the southpaw was charged with two earned on three hits and four punchies across six outs. Daniel Padysak tossed two frames as well, being charged with four earned on six hits as Eddie Olsen matched the two innings of work while being hit for just one earned. Ryan Daugherty and Devin MacWatters together collected the final nine outs, combining for eight earned on nine hits.

