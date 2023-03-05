SC Lottery
The Citadel sweeps Long Island with 16-5 win

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel pushed across eight runs in the first inning to cruise to a 16-5 victory and complete the three-game series sweep over LIU Sunday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 16, LIU 5

Records: LIU (0-10), The Citadel (7-4)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel wins 3-0

How it Happened

  • The Sharks got on the board in the first inning as the first two hitters of the game collected hits. With two outs, Connor Price delivered a RBI single through the left side.
  • The Bulldogs wasted little time in getting their offense going as Thomas Rollauer beat out an infield single to start the inning and Travis Lott followed with a double into the right-field corner. Luke Montenery drove in a run with a single to left center and Sawyer Reeves followed with a two-run single to right center.
  • Travis Elliott drove in the fourth run with a fielder’s choice into the hole at short before Chase Loggins delivered a two-run triple to center field. After Rollauer’s second hit of the inning, Lott plated the eighth run with a triple to left center.
  • The Bulldogs added to the lead in the second as Noah Mitchell had a RBI double to left and scored on a Crosby Jones single to right center.
  • LIU pushed across two runs in the fifth inning on a RBI single from JC Navarro and a throwing error on the play.
  • The Bulldogs got both runs back in the bottom of the inning on a RBI single up the middle from Rollauer and a sacrifice fly from Reeves.
  • The lead grew by three runs in the sixth on a two-run double to right from Rollauer and a RBI groundout from Lott.
  • The Bulldogs added their 16th run of the game on a pinch-hit RBI double from Garrett Dill.
  • LIU scored two more runs in the eighth on a two-run double from Jake Mastillo.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Citadel scored eight runs on eight hits in the first inning. Five of the eight hits came with two strikes.
  • Eight of the nine hitters in the lineup collected at least one hit by the end of the second inning.
  • All nine hitters scored a run in the game.
  • Thomas Rollauer led the way offensively by going 5-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
  • It is the first five-hit game for a Bulldog since Jeffery Brown went 5-for-5 against South Carolina on March 10, 2021.
  • Noah Mitchell added three hits, including a pair of doubles, driving in a run and scoring twice.
  • Travis Lott doubled and tripled in the first inning.
  • Sawyer Reeves finished the game with three RBIs.
  • Crosby Jones doubled as part of a two hit day.
  • Ben Hutchins (1-1) picked up the win after allowing three runs and striking out seven over 5.0 innings.
  • George Derrick Floyd and Ethan Fewell each threw a scoreless inning, while Yates Bland retired the two hitters he faced.
  • Chace Cooper retired both batters he faced in the ninth and Will Bastian came in to get a strikeout to end the game.

On Deck

The Bulldogs hit the road to face No. 23 South Carolina on March 7 at 7 p.m.

