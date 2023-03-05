The Citadel sweeps Long Island with 16-5 win

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel pushed across eight runs in the first inning to cruise to a 16-5 victory and complete the three-game series sweep over LIU Sunday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 16, LIU 5

Records: LIU (0-10), The Citadel (7-4)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel wins 3-0

How it Happened

The Sharks got on the board in the first inning as the first two hitters of the game collected hits. With two outs, Connor Price delivered a RBI single through the left side.

The Bulldogs wasted little time in getting their offense going as Thomas Rollauer beat out an infield single to start the inning and Travis Lott followed with a double into the right-field corner. Luke Montenery drove in a run with a single to left center and Sawyer Reeves followed with a two-run single to right center.

Travis Elliott drove in the fourth run with a fielder’s choice into the hole at short before Chase Loggins delivered a two-run triple to center field. After Rollauer’s second hit of the inning, Lott plated the eighth run with a triple to left center.

The Bulldogs added to the lead in the second as Noah Mitchell had a RBI double to left and scored on a Crosby Jones single to right center.

LIU pushed across two runs in the fifth inning on a RBI single from JC Navarro and a throwing error on the play.

The Bulldogs got both runs back in the bottom of the inning on a RBI single up the middle from Rollauer and a sacrifice fly from Reeves.

The lead grew by three runs in the sixth on a two-run double to right from Rollauer and a RBI groundout from Lott.

The Bulldogs added their 16th run of the game on a pinch-hit RBI double from Garrett Dill.