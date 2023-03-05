Clemson secures top-4 finish in ACC, beats Notre Dame 87-64

SC Lottery
Hunter Tyson scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Clemson cruised to an 87-64 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season finale.(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:07 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Clemson cruised to an 87-64 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season finale.

Clemson (21-9, 13-6) wrapped up a top four finish in the conference to earn a bye in the first two rounds of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.

It was also the last regular-season game for longtime Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, who is stepping down at season’s end after 23 years with the Fighting Irish.

Tyson was 5 of 11 from the floor and collected a 15th double-double of the season. Ian Schieffelin also scored 16 points for Clemson (22-9, 14-6), which rebounded from a 64-57 loss at No. 13 Virginia and have won three of its last four games.

PJ Hall added 15 points for the Tigers. Chase Hunter had 14 points and Brevin Galloway 13. Tyson, Hunter and Galloway combined for 11 of the Tigers’ 13 3-pointers.

Cormac Ryan scored 19 points for Notre Dame (11-20, 3-17), which has lost eight of its last nine games.

Clemson opened the game on a 20-3 run and led 48-29 at the break. Schieffelin and Tyson scored 11 points each and combined for five 3-pointers in the half as the Tigers shot 57% (17 of 30) overall from the field.

