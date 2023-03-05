SC Lottery
Colleague remembers longtime Charleston judge Richard Fields

A native of Charleston, Fields was an alumnus of Burke High School. He earned his law degree at...
A native of Charleston, Fields was an alumnus of Burke High School. He earned his law degree at Howard University School of Law.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first Black elected judicial official in the Southeast, Richard Fields, died on Friday, according to a colleague.

A native of Charleston, Fields was an alumnus of Burke High School. He earned his law degree at Howard University School of Law.

After getting that degree, he became the first Black person since the early 1900s to open a law office in historic Charleston and the first ever to become a trial attorney.

In 1969, he was selected as a municipal judge for the city of Charleston, according to the South Carolina African American History Calendar. Down the line, Fields was elected as a judge of the Circuit Court of South Carolina. He served in that position until his retirement in 1992.

“He was an icon in the legal community throughout Charleston, South Carolina and this Nation,” attorney Edwin Givens stated in a Facebook post. “He was a true Public Servant to mankind. Judge Fields was revered in our community.”

Fields' portrait hangs on the fourth floor of the Charleston County Judicial Center, according...
Fields' portrait hangs on the fourth floor of the Charleston County Judicial Center, according to the South Carolina African American History Calendar. (Edwin Givens)

After retirement, Fields stayed an active member of his church, Centenary United Methodist Church, in downtown Charleston. He served as the church’s treasurer even into his hundreds.

“I will miss his constant wise counsel but cherish the memories of all the conversations we had during the years,” Givens said.

Back in August of last year, the city of Charleston dedicated a municipal courtroom to Fields.

Funeral arrangements are still pending at this time.

He was 103 years old, according to Givens.

