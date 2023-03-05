Goose Creek boys, Stratford girls fall in 5-A state finals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It was close but no cigar for the Goose Creek boys and the Stratford girls in the 5-A state championship basketball games in Aiken on Saturday.

The Gators fell to Dorman in the boys final 58-56 despite 26 points from Elijah Dates and finish the season at 26-5.

The Knights girls lost to Mauldin 62-57 and finish 25-4.

Goose Creek stayed close with the perennial powers from Dorman the entire night but trailed most of the evening. They were down 1 after the 1st quarter and 4 at the half. They tied the game in the 3rd quarter after their defense forced several turnovers but couldn’t take the lead. Dorman’s offense was extremely balanced with all five starters scoring in double figures led by Jamarcus Wilkins with 14 points.

The Knights got off to a rough start in their game, falling behind Mauldin 19-2 after the first quarter. But Stratford fought back led by Yasmine Cook who scored 23 points. Mauldin was led by Zara Leamon who scored 24 points.

