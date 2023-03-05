Tracking a few showers this week with comfortable temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some cooler, dry air has moved into the region! We will see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low 70s. We’ll warm back up Monday and Tuesday before another cold front moves across the area on Tuesday. Ahead of the front on Monday, a few showers will be possible but most spots will stay dry. It will be much warmer on Tuesday ahead of the front with highs in the low 80s. We drop back to seasonable levels Thursday into the weekend with highs back in the mid 60s. Rain chances increase later in the week as another disturbance approaches the area.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 74, Low 51.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 78, Low 60.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Very Warm. High 84, Low 47.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. High 65, Low 48.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 64, Low 51.

