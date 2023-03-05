Troopers investigating fatal Dorchester Co. crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

It happened at 10:42 p.m. on I-95 around the 77-mile marker.

A 2005 Toyota sedan was traveling north on the interstate. The car then ran off the left side of the road and hit a cable barrier, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The driver of the car died, Pye said.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.