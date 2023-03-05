SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers investigating fatal Dorchester Co. crash

It happened at 10:42 p.m. on I-95 around the 77-mile marker
It happened at 10:42 p.m. on I-95 around the 77-mile marker(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

It happened at 10:42 p.m. on I-95 around the 77-mile marker.

A 2005 Toyota sedan was traveling north on the interstate. The car then ran off the left side of the road and hit a cable barrier, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The driver of the car died, Pye said.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Police: N. Charleston student ministry leader charged with assaulting 10 girls
Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County...
Murdaugh booked into Columbia prison after guilty verdict, sentencing
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Trident Tech on Rivers Avenue.
1 dead after crash near Trident Tech
Mycalia Raine Wilson was last seen at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday night
Police search for missing 15-year-old Hanahan girl

Latest News

It happened at 2:15 a.m. on I-26 around the 204-mile marker.
Troopers: Driver fatally hits parked tractor-trailer on I-26
An officer was at Daniel Jenkins Academy when he heard that a firearm had been stolen from the...
Report: N. Charleston high school student stole gun during food drive
A native of Charleston, Fields was an alumnus of Burke High School. He earned his law degree at...
Colleague remembers longtime Charleston judge Richard Fields
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Richard E. Fields, prominent SC judge, dies at 103