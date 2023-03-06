SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 dead in shooting at North Charleston shopping center

Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape Monday afternoon. Witnesses are reporting seeing multiple evidence markers in the parking lot.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a shopping center Monday afternoon.

Police responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the Liberty Mall in the 5300 block of Rivers Avenue Monday afternoon. Officers found a man on the ground in the parking lot. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the man died at the scene.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting, Jacobs said. Crime scene investigators remained on the scene Monday afternoon processing evidence. Jacobs said it could take several hours before the shopping center reopens.

Witnesses have reported multiple evidence markers in the parking lot in front of an Asian market.

The Charleston County Coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

North Charleston Police responded Monday afternoon to the Liberty Mall shopping center in the...
North Charleston Police responded Monday afternoon to the Liberty Mall shopping center in the 5300 block of Rivers Avenue.(Live 5)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man killed after hitting a...
N. Charleston man killed after crash with parked tractor-trailer identified
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Trident Tech on Rivers Avenue.
Coroner IDs man killed in Rivers Ave crash
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Police: N. Charleston student ministry leader charged with assaulting 10 girls
Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County...
Murdaugh booked into Columbia prison after guilty verdict, sentencing

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner IDs victim of single-car crash on Wadmalaw Island
A Lowcountry couple says their winnings are going towards retirement after purchasing a...
Lowcountry couple nabs $500K from scratch-off ticket
Russell Laffitte was convicted Nov. 22, 2022, on six counts related to financial crimes after...
Judge denies ex-CEO Laffitte’s request for new trial
It happened at 10:42 p.m. on I-95 around the 77-mile marker
57-year-old identified as victim in single-car Dorchester Co. crash