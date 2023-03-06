SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

LIVE: Biden speaks at firefighters conference

Biden speaks Monday at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Monday at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference.

The IAFF represents more than 334,000 full-time firefighters and paramedics in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. Hundreds of firefighters are expected to be in attendance for the conference.

The organization advocates and lobbies lawmakers for issues affecting the health, safety and other issues for fire officials.

The group backed a recent bipartisan bill aimed at railway safety in response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which would also include a larger budget for hazardous materials training.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man killed after hitting a...
N. Charleston man killed after crash with parked tractor-trailer identified
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Police: N. Charleston student ministry leader charged with assaulting 10 girls
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Trident Tech on Rivers Avenue.
Coroner IDs man killed in Rivers Ave crash
Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County...
Murdaugh booked into Columbia prison after guilty verdict, sentencing

Latest News

A man named Jorge, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, talks about what...
Passenger talks about flight interrupted by bird strike
Jeanne Fox celebrated her 105th birthday in Knoxville Friday.
Woman shares secret to longevity at 105th birthday celebration
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
LIVE: Biden remarks at firefighters conference
FILE — Passengers make their way through Logan International Airport, Tuesday, July 22, 2008,...
No one hurt when 2 United flights touch at Boston airport