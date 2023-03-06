SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Amanda Alvarado and WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been found, WAFB reported.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Highway.

Family members confirmed his body was found in a vacant lot.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)

Millard was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. He was from Walton County, Georgia.

Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area of Baton Rouge.

Texas EquuSearch said law enforcement got a call early Monday morning from someone driving by who smelled a foul odor.

Millard’s body was allegedly rolled in a carpet and covered in plastic.

His cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results, according to officials.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man killed after hitting a...
N. Charleston man killed after crash with parked tractor-trailer identified
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Trident Tech on Rivers Avenue.
Coroner IDs man killed in Rivers Ave crash
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Police: N. Charleston student ministry leader charged with assaulting 10 girls
Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County...
Murdaugh booked into Columbia prison after guilty verdict, sentencing

Latest News

A man named Jorge, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, talks about what...
Passenger talks about flight interrupted by bird strike
Jeanne Fox celebrated her 105th birthday in Knoxville Friday.
Woman shares secret to longevity at 105th birthday celebration
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
LIVE: Biden remarks at firefighters conference
FILE — Passengers make their way through Logan International Airport, Tuesday, July 22, 2008,...
No one hurt when 2 United flights touch at Boston airport