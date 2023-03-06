SC Lottery
Charleston Wine + Food Festival continues to bring community together for 17 years

The Charleston Wine and Food Festival wrapped up after four days of many vendors, music and interactive culinary events that highlighted Charleston’s cuisine.
By Emily Johnson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Wine and Food Festival wrapped up Sunday after four days of many vendors, music and interactive culinary events that highlighted Charleston’s unique flavor.

Starting in 2005, organizers say the Charleston Wine and Food Festival has brought in over 350,000 people over the years.

The event was originally created to promote and elevate Charleston’s culinary experience. Tanya Gurrieri, Salt House Catering Co-Founder, has been part of the festival since the business opened ten years ago.

“It’s been an evolution of the festival, really from Marion Square to coming to this bigger footprint out in North Charleston,” Gurrieri says. “Really this year’s initiative to me, and the staff of the festival, was getting their food in people’s hands out here, and I think they’ve accomplished it.”

Dozens of Lowcountry restaurants and food trucks provided samples of their favorite and unique menu items for attendees to try, including Belle Station Restaurant owner Brandon Burke.

“Some word got out the food was a hit. So, we’re happy about that and it went pretty quick, which we had brought a lot more but I’m happy how well the reception was,” Burke says.

“The last few days have been insane; it’s been a lot of fun, a lot of work, a lot of craziness, but it’s all paid off,” Fried Green Banana Restaurant owner Cristina Iglesias says. “We did an event on Friday and we sold out about 1,000 samples in one hour.”

Some of the Lowcountry staples served over the weekend including biscuits and pimento cheese, oysters, shrimp and grits. Beverage workshops, signature dinners, and bar take-overs were just a few of the events held over the four days.

Hundreds of festival attendees enjoyed the beautiful Sunday weather like Jacob Lozier and Whitney Brown, who both say they plan on coming back next year.

“I am obsessed with food and wine, and liquor, and everything else you can think of, so that’s why I’m here because who else to be here than me?” Brown says.

“The food has been diverse; lots of seafood, a lot of southern culture, a lot of barbecue, that’s my favorite,” Lozier says. “I am trying to eat as much as I can.”

