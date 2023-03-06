CofC’s Joseph Mershon Named CAA Co-Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. - College of Charleston senior infielder Joseph Mershon was named the CAA Co-Player of the Week, as announced Monday afternoon by the conference office.

Mershon hit .563 (9-16) with three doubles, a triple, a homer, seven runs scored and eight RBI’s in Charleston’s 4-0 week. The senior had three extra-base hits and drove in six in an 11-3 win over Michigan State on Friday, went 3-for-5 and scored twice in a 14-6 victory over Air Force, and was 2-for-4 with three runs scored in a 10-3 triumph over Michigan State. He also walked four times.

Mershon’s 6 RBI in the win Friday versus Michigan State were a career-high as he finished just a single shy of the cycle.

Monday’s accolade is the second of his career after being named Rookie of the Week March 30, 2021. Mershon is the second Cougar recognized by the CAA through three weeks joining Ty Good’s Co-Pitcher of the Week after an opening night Charleston win over No. 14 Virginia Tech.

