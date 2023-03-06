Coroner IDs man killed in Rivers Ave crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 44-year-old man killed in a Saturday crash on Rivers Avenue.

Martin Sanchez-Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:41 p.m. Saturday from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Trident Tech on Rivers Avenue.

A portion of Rivers Avenue near Hayne Street was blocked off because of the crash, police spokesman Harve Jacobs confirmed. The roadway has since reopened.

The details of what led up to the crash have not yet been released.

