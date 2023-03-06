SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs man killed in Rivers Ave crash

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 44-year-old man killed in a Saturday crash on Rivers Avenue.
By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 44-year-old man killed in a Saturday crash on Rivers Avenue.

Martin Sanchez-Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:41 p.m. Saturday from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Trident Tech on Rivers Avenue.

A portion of Rivers Avenue near Hayne Street was blocked off because of the crash, police spokesman Harve Jacobs confirmed. The roadway has since reopened.

The details of what led up to the crash have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man killed after hitting a...
N. Charleston man killed after crash with parked tractor-trailer identified
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Police: N. Charleston student ministry leader charged with assaulting 10 girls
Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County...
Murdaugh booked into Columbia prison after guilty verdict, sentencing
It happened at 5:28 p.m. on Jonesville Avenue in the Yemassee area.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Colleton Co. crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man killed in North Charleston crash identified
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man killed after hitting a...
N. Charleston man killed after crash with parked tractor-trailer identified
Preliminary SCDPS data shows 20 crashes at the Berkeley County intersection in the last five...
Residents want changes to Black Tom Road after deadly crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston man killed after crash with parked tractor-trailer identified