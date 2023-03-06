SC Lottery
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise ship that ports in Charleston.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise ship that ports in Charleston.

Crew members of Carnival Cruise Sunshine were made aware of an unresponsive woman on Feb. 27, FBI spokesperson Kevin Wheeler said. Wheeler said staff attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead on the ship.

Once the ship ported in Charleston on March 4, members of the FBI Evidence Response Team responded to process the passenger’s room, Wheeler said.

Officials said the incident was isolated and there was no threat to any other passengers before or after the death.

A spokesperson for Carnival provided a statement on the incident on Sunday:

The FBI joined Carnival Sunshine upon its return to Charleston yesterday morning to conduct an investigation into the death of a guest. Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy. We are fully cooperating. This is a matter for authorities in The Bahamas and Charleston and we have no further comments.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

