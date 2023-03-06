FIRST ALERT: Crash causes traffic backup on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 eastbound is causing a miles-long backup for drivers headed downtown Monday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:03 a.m. near mile marker 219.

As of just before 8:40 a.m., traffic began moving on the eastbound side of I-26 going into downtown Charleston. (SCDOT)

As of 8:41 a.m., traffic cameras showed vehicles were being allowed through but the crash was still causing a nearly four-mile backup.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

