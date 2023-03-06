FIRST ALERT: Crash causes traffic backup on I-26
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 eastbound is causing a miles-long backup for drivers headed downtown Monday morning.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:03 a.m. near mile marker 219.
As of 8:41 a.m., traffic cameras showed vehicles were being allowed through but the crash was still causing a nearly four-mile backup.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.