SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Harlan, Mathis Pace Cougar Offense in Another Offensive Outburst

By CofC Athletics
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston scored 10 more runs Sunday as Trotter Harlan and Cole Mathis posted three-hit days in a 10-3 win over Michigan State (5-5).

Both Mathis and Harlan made it back-to-back three-hit days for Charleston (7-3) as the Cougars pushed their win streak to six and scored 10-plus runs in all three wins from Patriots Point over the weekend.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 10, Michigan State 3

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (7-3), Michigan State (5-5)

How It Happened

• Charleston came out swinging in the first inning scratching across two runs on a Trotter Harlan two-run double down the left field line to score Tyler Sorrentino and Joseph Mershon.

• Michigan State would scratch one back in the fourth but wouldn’t get any closer.

• Charleston answered the Spartan run with two more in the bottom half of the fourth on back-to-back RBI knocks from Harlan and Luke Wood.

• The Cougars opened it up with three more in the fifth, the first coming on a 114 MPH Cole Mathis double down the left field line. Mathis would score on a Sorrentino single then Mershon drove home the final run of the inning with a single through the left side.

• Michigan State got their final two runs on an opposite field home run from Brock Vradenburg.

• A second Cole Mathis double would score Khyree Miller in the seventh and Charleston added their final two runs on a Wood RBI groundout and Will Baumhofer infield single and throwing error.

Key Cougars

• Trotter Harlan and Cole Mathis both had three-hit days, their second in as many days. Harlan finished the day 3-for-5 with 3 RBI and Mathis went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Mathis made it back-to-back days with two doubles, the only Cougar with multi-double games this season.

• Joseph Mershon (3), Khyree Miller (2) and Mathis (2) each scored multiple times in the win Sunday. Mershon added a double and walk to finish 3-for-4 and raise his average to .432 through the first 10 games.

• Andrew Duval tossed 5.0 innings allowing just one run and striking out three to earn his second win of the season.

Notes

• Luke Wood and Will Baumhofer pushed their hit streaks to eight-straight in the Cougar win.

• Khyree Miller and Joseph Mershon have each reached safely in the Cougars’ first 10 games of the season. Mershon’s 3-for-4 day gave him a team-high 5 multi-hit efforts.

• Aidan Hunter collected his first collegiate save tossing the final three frames Sunday striking out three Spartan batters.

Up Next

Charleston ends their 12-game homestand to start the season with a pair of midweek contests against Longwood. First pitch for both games are set for 4 p.m. from Patriots Point.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County...
Murdaugh booked into Columbia prison after guilty verdict, sentencing
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Police: N. Charleston student ministry leader charged with assaulting 10 girls
Police thanked everyone who helped in the search.
Missing Hanahan teen found, police say
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Trident Tech on Rivers Avenue.
1 dead after crash near Trident Tech
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Charleston Southern baseball
Payne’s Walk-Off Single in the 10th Pushes Bucs Over Air Force
Gamecocks Secure Series Win over Clemson with Sunday Victory
Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Carolina Completes Sweep of Davidson with 12-5 Sunday Win
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel sweeps Long Island with 16-5 win