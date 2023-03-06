Harlan, Mathis Pace Cougar Offense in Another Offensive Outburst

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston scored 10 more runs Sunday as Trotter Harlan and Cole Mathis posted three-hit days in a 10-3 win over Michigan State (5-5).

Both Mathis and Harlan made it back-to-back three-hit days for Charleston (7-3) as the Cougars pushed their win streak to six and scored 10-plus runs in all three wins from Patriots Point over the weekend.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 10, Michigan State 3

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (7-3), Michigan State (5-5)

How It Happened

• Charleston came out swinging in the first inning scratching across two runs on a Trotter Harlan two-run double down the left field line to score Tyler Sorrentino and Joseph Mershon.

• Michigan State would scratch one back in the fourth but wouldn’t get any closer.

• Charleston answered the Spartan run with two more in the bottom half of the fourth on back-to-back RBI knocks from Harlan and Luke Wood.

• The Cougars opened it up with three more in the fifth, the first coming on a 114 MPH Cole Mathis double down the left field line. Mathis would score on a Sorrentino single then Mershon drove home the final run of the inning with a single through the left side.

• Michigan State got their final two runs on an opposite field home run from Brock Vradenburg.

• A second Cole Mathis double would score Khyree Miller in the seventh and Charleston added their final two runs on a Wood RBI groundout and Will Baumhofer infield single and throwing error.

Key Cougars

• Trotter Harlan and Cole Mathis both had three-hit days, their second in as many days. Harlan finished the day 3-for-5 with 3 RBI and Mathis went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Mathis made it back-to-back days with two doubles, the only Cougar with multi-double games this season.

• Joseph Mershon (3), Khyree Miller (2) and Mathis (2) each scored multiple times in the win Sunday. Mershon added a double and walk to finish 3-for-4 and raise his average to .432 through the first 10 games.

• Andrew Duval tossed 5.0 innings allowing just one run and striking out three to earn his second win of the season.

Notes

• Luke Wood and Will Baumhofer pushed their hit streaks to eight-straight in the Cougar win.

• Khyree Miller and Joseph Mershon have each reached safely in the Cougars’ first 10 games of the season. Mershon’s 3-for-4 day gave him a team-high 5 multi-hit efforts.

• Aidan Hunter collected his first collegiate save tossing the final three frames Sunday striking out three Spartan batters.

Up Next

Charleston ends their 12-game homestand to start the season with a pair of midweek contests against Longwood. First pitch for both games are set for 4 p.m. from Patriots Point.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.