Lowcountry couple nabs $500k from scratch-off ticket
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry couple says their winnings are going towards retirement after purchasing a scratch-off ticket at a downtown store.
The wife bought the ticket and a drink at the Circle K on E. Bay Street. After seeing the ticket was a winner, her husband encouraged her to scratch off the winning amount.
The couple overcame 1 in 660,000 odds to claim $500,000. Lottery officials say two more top prizes remain on the ticket.
“It still feels surreal,” the wife told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
The Circle K received a commission of $5,000 for selling the ticket.
