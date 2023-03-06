Lowcountry couple nabs $500k from scratch-off ticket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry couple says their winnings are going towards retirement after purchasing a scratch-off ticket at a downtown store.

The wife bought the ticket and a drink at the Circle K on E. Bay Street. After seeing the ticket was a winner, her husband encouraged her to scratch off the winning amount.

The couple overcame 1 in 660,000 odds to claim $500,000. Lottery officials say two more top prizes remain on the ticket.

“It still feels surreal,” the wife told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The Circle K received a commission of $5,000 for selling the ticket.

