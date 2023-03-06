N. Charleston man killed after crash with parked tractor-trailer identified

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man killed after hitting a tractor-trailer Sunday morning.

Lavon Frost, from North Charleston, died on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

It happened at 2:15 a.m. on I-26 around the 204-mile marker.

A 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the eastbound side of the interstate. A 2006 Suzuki SUV, also heading east, ran off the right side of the road and hit the tractor-trailer, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The driver of the SUV died, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, Pye said.

