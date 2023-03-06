SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

No one hurt when 2 United flights touch at Boston airport

FILE — Passengers make their way through Logan International Airport, Tuesday, July 22, 2008,...
FILE — Passengers make their way through Logan International Airport, Tuesday, July 22, 2008, in Boston. Two United Airlines flights scheduled to depart from Boston's Logan International Airport Monday, March 6, 2023, made contact with each other near the gate area, federal aviation and airport officials said.(AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Two flights scheduled to depart from Boston Logan International Airport on Monday morning made contact with each other near the gate area, federal aviation and airport officials said.

United Airlines Flight 515 was being pushed back from the gate by a tow tug when its right wing struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 around 8:30 a.m., according to preliminary information released by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Both jets were Boeing 737s.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA is investigating another near collision at a U.S. airport. (WBZ via CNN)

Flight 515 was heading to Newark, and Flight 267 was scheduled to fly to Denver, airport officials said. Both flights were rescheduled for later in the day.

United hasn’t yet responded to an email sent requesting additional information.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident came one week after a JetBlue flight from Nashville landing at Logan had to take evasive action when a Learjet charter jet crossed an intersecting runway.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man killed after hitting a...
N. Charleston man killed after crash with parked tractor-trailer identified
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Trident Tech on Rivers Avenue.
Coroner IDs man killed in Rivers Ave crash
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Police: N. Charleston student ministry leader charged with assaulting 10 girls
Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County...
Murdaugh booked into Columbia prison after guilty verdict, sentencing

Latest News

A man named Jorge, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, talks about what...
Passenger talks about flight interrupted by bird strike
Jeanne Fox celebrated her 105th birthday in Knoxville Friday.
Woman shares secret to longevity at 105th birthday celebration
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
LIVE: Biden remarks at firefighters conference