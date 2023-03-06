Police respond to incident at N. Charleston shopping center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have blocked off a portion of a North Charleston shopping center with crime scene tape.

Police responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the Liberty Mall in the 5300 block of Rivers Avenue Monday afternoon. Witnesses have reported multiple evidence markers in the parking lot in front of an Asian market.

Authorities have not yet released details about the nature of the incident, but multiple units are in the shopping center.

The shopping center also contains a thrift store and a Family Dollar store, among other shops.

There is no word on whether anyone has been injured or whether anyone is in custody.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

