Residents want changes to Black Tom Road after deadly crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A deadly crash on Black Tom Road in Berkeley County on Feb. 27 wasn’t a surprise to people who live and work nearby.

“It’s become unbearable,” local resident Lisa Mikkelsen said. “People are blowing the horns. They’re on your tail. They’re not wanting you to stop, they’re not wanting you to yield.”

“It’s very nerve-wracking going through that intersection,” she said.

It’s an uncommon configuration. The 2-way traffic driving straight down Black Tom Road has to yield to an extension.

“No one understands the yield sign,” Mikkelsen said. “You’re always waiting for an accident to happen.”

Last week, a three-car collision killed two people and sent three to the hospital.

“It was devastating,” attorney and nearby resident Tom Fernandez said. “That intersection’s now obviously failing.”

Fernandez’s client was involved in one of the at least 20 collisions at the intersection over the last five years, according to preliminary SCDPS data.

After the deadly crash, Berkeley County put up a message board warning of the yield at the intersection. Residents say it’s a start, but it should not be the final solution to the problem.

“It’s a state road,” Fernandez said. “The Department of Transportation knows that it’s an issue, and they’re ignoring the intersection.”

The department said “at this point, the intersection is not configured for a traffic signal, so any SCDOT review would be of the signage and pavement markings. Those items have been recently addressed.”

SCDOT added that Berkeley County “does not have to wait on SCDOT to initiate their funding of a sales tax project to reconfigure the intersection. If that project does move forward, we would review and approve the design as a part of the usual process.”

Berkeley County said improvements to that intersection are on the one-cent sales tax referendum that was passed in November. However, details and a timeline are not available for those improvements. The County re-iterated that it is a road maintained by SCDOT.

“It’s now forcing Berkeley County government to actually allocate our own funds to fix a state road,” Fernandez said.

For Lisa Mikkelsen, a fix can’t come soon enough. “I don’t understand why it’s taken so many deaths for something to happen,” Mikkelsen said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.