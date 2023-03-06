SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Residents want changes to Black Tom Road after deadly crash

Preliminary SCDPS data shows 20 crashes at the Berekely County intersection in the last five years.
By Andrew Rowan
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A deadly crash on Black Tom Road in Berkeley County on Feb. 27 wasn’t a surprise to people who live and work nearby.

“It’s become unbearable,” local resident Lisa Mikkelsen said. “People are blowing the horns. They’re on your tail. They’re not wanting you to stop, they’re not wanting you to yield.”

“It’s very nerve-wracking going through that intersection,” she said.

It’s an uncommon configuration. The 2-way traffic driving straight down Black Tom Road has to yield to an extension.

“No one understands the yield sign,” Mikkelsen said. “You’re always waiting for an accident to happen.”

Last week, a three-car collision killed two people and sent three to the hospital.

“It was devastating,” attorney and nearby resident Tom Fernandez said. “That intersection’s now obviously failing.”

Fernandez’s client was involved in one of the at least 20 collisions at the intersection over the last five years, according to preliminary SCDPS data.

After the deadly crash, Berkeley County put up a message board warning of the yield at the intersection. Residents say it’s a start, but it should not be the final solution to the problem.

“It’s a state road,” Fernandez said. “The Department of Transportation knows that it’s an issue, and they’re ignoring the intersection.”

The department said “at this point, the intersection is not configured for a traffic signal, so any SCDOT review would be of the signage and pavement markings. Those items have been recently addressed.”

SCDOT added that Berkeley County “does not have to wait on SCDOT to initiate their funding of a sales tax project to reconfigure the intersection. If that project does move forward, we would review and approve the design as a part of the usual process.”

Berkeley County said improvements to that intersection are on the one-cent sales tax referendum that was passed in November. However, details and a timeline are not available for those improvements. The County re-iterated that it is a road maintained by SCDOT.

“It’s now forcing Berkeley County government to actually allocate our own funds to fix a state road,” Fernandez said.

For Lisa Mikkelsen, a fix can’t come soon enough. “I don’t understand why it’s taken so many deaths for something to happen,” Mikkelsen said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
It happened at 2:15 a.m. on I-26 around the 204-mile marker.
Troopers: Driver fatally hits parked tractor-trailer on I-26
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Police: N. Charleston student ministry leader charged with assaulting 10 girls
Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County...
Murdaugh booked into Columbia prison after guilty verdict, sentencing
It happened at 5:28 p.m. on Jonesville Avenue in the Yemassee area.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Colleton Co. crash

Latest News

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Trident Tech on Rivers Avenue.
Man killed in North Charleston crash identified
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 21-year-old man who was killed in a...
Coroner IDs victim of single-car crash on Wadmalaw Island
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal Dorchester Co. crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers: Driver fatally hits parked tractor-trailer on I-26
Soruce: Live 5
VIDEO: FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger