Small rain chance, unseasonably warm weather continues!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak disturbance along the coast will keep a small chance of a shower in the forecast to start the brand new work week. That slight chance of rain will extend into early Monday afternoon before rain exits the forecast for the next few days. We expect a partly cloudy afternoon today with highs in the upper 70s inland, low 70s at the beaches. Plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures are expected on Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid 80s inland, 70s at the beaches. A cold front comes through Tuesday night cooling us down for the rest of the week. Highs will only be in the 60s for the rest of the work week with dry weather through Thursday and wet weather likely on Friday. The rainy weather looks like it will exit by Saturday morning with a decent weekend ahead. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday, 60s on Sunday. This weekend is time change weekend as we ‘Spring Forward” early Sunday morning. The sun will set at 7:25 Sunday evening.

TODAY: Spotty Shower. Partly Cloudy. High 78.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 67.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 62.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 67.

