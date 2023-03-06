Unseasonably warm weather continues!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak disturbance along the coast will keep a small chance of a shower in the forecast for the rest of the day. It will be pleasant this evening with temperatures in the 70s, lows will be near 60 degrees. Plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures are expected on Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid 80s inland, 70s at the beaches. A cold front comes through Tuesday night cooling us down for the rest of the week. Highs will only be in the 60s for the rest of the work week with dry weather through Thursday and wet weather likely on Friday. The rainy weather looks like it will exit by Saturday morning with a decent weekend ahead. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday, 60s on Sunday. This weekend is time change weekend as we ‘Spring Forward” early Sunday morning. The sun will set at 7:25 Sunday evening.

TODAY: Spotty Shower. Partly Cloudy. High 78, Low 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 47.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66, Low 46

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 65, Low 53.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 61, Low 55.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 73, Low 49.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 65, Low 56.

