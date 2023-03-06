USC’s Jackson Named to Coaches SEC All-Freshman Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Standout freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team the league office announced on Monday after releasing its annual awards as voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. Jackson becomes the 13th player in program history to be named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
It’s the second straight year the Gamecocks have put someone on the all-freshman squad (Devin Carter last year), marking the first time that’s happened since 2013 (Michael Carrera) and 2014 (Sindarius Thornwell).
Jackson, who should still be in high school but reclassified over the summer signing with the Gamecocks in late July, became the highest rated recruit in program history (recruit rankings started in early 2000s). He joined former Carolina standout PJ Dozier (2015-17) as the only five-star signees in program history.
The Columbia, S.C., native has lived up to the hype, leading the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game (9th in the SEC and second amongst freshman in the league behind only Alabama’s Brandon Miller). He’s scored 20 or more points 10 times this season, the most 20-point games by a freshman in program history since Carolina joined the SEC in 1991-92. Jackson had a career-high 30 points against then No. 16/17 Auburn on Jan. 21, becoming the first Gamecock freshman since Bruce Ellington (31 points on Dec. 22, 2010 at Furman) to score 30 or more points in a game.
He’s scored in double-figures a team-high 24 times. Jackson has led Carolina in scoring 16 times, rebounding 14 times and blocks 14 times. He leads the team with three double-doubles this season and his 6.0 rebounds per game are second on the team behind only Josh Gray (6.3), who has been the best rebounding in SEC play via KenPom.
The Gamecocks (11-20, 4-14 SEC) head to Nashville today and will face Ole Miss (11-20, 3-15 SEC) in the opening round on Wednesday in the first game of the SEC Tournament. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (ET) with Tom Hart (pxp) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst) and Alyssa Lange (analyst) on the call for the broadcast.
SOUTH CAROLINA ALL-TIME SEC ALL-FRESHMAN HONOREES
2023: Gregory “GG” Jackson II
2022: Devin Carter
2020: Jermaine Couisnard
2019: AJ Lawson
2014: Sindarius Thornwell
2013: Michael Carrera
2011: Bruce Ellington
2008: Michael Holmes
2007: Dominique Archie
2004: Renaldo Balkman
2000: Chuck Eidson
1998: Antonio Grant
1996: BJ McKie
1995: Melvin Watson
2023 SEC MEN’S BASKETBALL AWARDS
First Team
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tolu Smith, Mississippi State
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt
Second Team
Mark Sears, Alabama
Anthony Black, Arkansas
Ricky Council IV, Arkansas
Johni Broome, Auburn
Wendell Green Jr., Auburn
KJ Williams, LSU
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M
All-Defensive Team
Charles Bediako, Alabama
Davonte Davis, Arkansas
Colin Castleton, Florida
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Bradley, Alabama
Noah Clowney, Alabama
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Anthony Black, Arkansas
Riley Kugel, Florida
Chris Livingston, Kentucky
Cason Wallace, Kentucky
Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina
Julian Phillips, Tennessee
Co-Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M & Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt
Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kobe Brown, Missouri
Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama
Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama & Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt
