USC’s Jackson Named to Coaches SEC All-Freshman Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Standout freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team the league office announced on Monday after releasing its annual awards as voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. Jackson becomes the 13th player in program history to be named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

It’s the second straight year the Gamecocks have put someone on the all-freshman squad (Devin Carter last year), marking the first time that’s happened since 2013 (Michael Carrera) and 2014 (Sindarius Thornwell).

Jackson, who should still be in high school but reclassified over the summer signing with the Gamecocks in late July, became the highest rated recruit in program history (recruit rankings started in early 2000s). He joined former Carolina standout PJ Dozier (2015-17) as the only five-star signees in program history.

The Columbia, S.C., native has lived up to the hype, leading the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game (9th in the SEC and second amongst freshman in the league behind only Alabama’s Brandon Miller). He’s scored 20 or more points 10 times this season, the most 20-point games by a freshman in program history since Carolina joined the SEC in 1991-92. Jackson had a career-high 30 points against then No. 16/17 Auburn on Jan. 21, becoming the first Gamecock freshman since Bruce Ellington (31 points on Dec. 22, 2010 at Furman) to score 30 or more points in a game.

He’s scored in double-figures a team-high 24 times. Jackson has led Carolina in scoring 16 times, rebounding 14 times and blocks 14 times. He leads the team with three double-doubles this season and his 6.0 rebounds per game are second on the team behind only Josh Gray (6.3), who has been the best rebounding in SEC play via KenPom.

The Gamecocks (11-20, 4-14 SEC) head to Nashville today and will face Ole Miss (11-20, 3-15 SEC) in the opening round on Wednesday in the first game of the SEC Tournament. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (ET) with Tom Hart (pxp) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst) and Alyssa Lange (analyst) on the call for the broadcast.

SOUTH CAROLINA ALL-TIME SEC ALL-FRESHMAN HONOREES

2023: Gregory “GG” Jackson II

2022: Devin Carter

2020: Jermaine Couisnard

2019: AJ Lawson

2014: Sindarius Thornwell

2013: Michael Carrera

2011: Bruce Ellington

2008: Michael Holmes

2007: Dominique Archie

2004: Renaldo Balkman

2000: Chuck Eidson

1998: Antonio Grant

1996: BJ McKie

1995: Melvin Watson

2023 SEC MEN’S BASKETBALL AWARDS

First Team

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Mark Sears, Alabama

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

Johni Broome, Auburn

Wendell Green Jr., Auburn

KJ Williams, LSU

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M

All-Defensive Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

Davonte Davis, Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Bradley, Alabama

Noah Clowney, Alabama

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Riley Kugel, Florida

Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina

Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Co-Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M & Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kobe Brown, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama & Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

