1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities in Charleston County are looking into the cause of death of a person who was found unresponsive on James Island Monday.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5 p.m. for a report of an electrical shock to a person on a lift apparatus, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says. Once on scene, deputies and rescue crews found an unresponsive person, Knapp says. He says EMS pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Dominion Energy responded to the scene.

No foul play is suspected.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.